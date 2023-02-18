Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $121.60 and last traded at $120.79, with a volume of 41197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after buying an additional 149,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.