Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 6,389 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

