Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118,611 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,679,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.