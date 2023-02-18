Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $728.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

