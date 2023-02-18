Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,130 shares of company stock worth $17,173,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

HRMY stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

