Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

