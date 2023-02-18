HC Wainwright Comments on McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

