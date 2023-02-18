Head-To-Head Contrast: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 17.48 $135.04 million $1.42 23.02 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

This table compares MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Rock Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

MP Materials beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

