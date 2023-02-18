Head-To-Head Review: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 650.00%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.07%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -1,109.00% -109.29% -64.72% Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 45.52 -$144.58 million ($1.41) -0.43 Icosavax $7.80 million 46.38 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -4.16

Icosavax has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Icosavax beats Orchard Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

