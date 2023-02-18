Head to Head Survey: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 7.17 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Repay $219.26 million 3.74 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -904.10

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 4 3 0 2.43

Repay has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the development of an end-to-end payment processing solution for the cannabis industry. The company was founded on October 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.