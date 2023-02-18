HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthStream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

