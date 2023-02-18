Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 509,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 4.5 %

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

HLX stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

