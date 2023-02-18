Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman Profile

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.