Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.45 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $992.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

