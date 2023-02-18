IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 102 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $69,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.27. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock worth $7,224,979 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

