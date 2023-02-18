IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 418 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

