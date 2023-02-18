IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 505 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

