IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 908 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

