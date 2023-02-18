IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

MUSA stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.