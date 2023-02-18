IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIPR opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $211.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.