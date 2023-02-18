IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $47.42 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

