IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,737,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 352,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 345,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL opened at $26.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

