IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PRAA stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.