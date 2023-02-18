IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $6,209,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.