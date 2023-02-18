IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.