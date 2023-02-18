IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,180 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

GH stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

