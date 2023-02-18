IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,250 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

