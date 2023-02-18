IFP Advisors Inc Buys 50 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in argenx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in argenx by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

argenx Trading Up 0.8 %

argenx Company Profile

ARGX opened at $371.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.02 and a 200 day moving average of $375.70.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.