IFP Advisors Inc Buys 500 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 79.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

