IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $346.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

