IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,435 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 247.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

