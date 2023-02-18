IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

