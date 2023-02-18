IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 326,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $18.47 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

