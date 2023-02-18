IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 51.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $986,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MAV opened at $8.08 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

