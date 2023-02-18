IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

