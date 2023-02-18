IFP Advisors Inc Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WPP were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in WPP by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in WPP by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $1,022,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.11) to GBX 864 ($10.49) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.69) to GBX 1,260 ($15.29) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

