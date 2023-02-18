IFP Advisors Inc Has $74,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,596,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

