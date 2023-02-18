IFP Advisors Inc Has $76,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after buying an additional 353,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

