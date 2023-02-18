IFP Advisors Inc Has $78,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 754,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 316,317 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $49.14 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

