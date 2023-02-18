IFP Advisors Inc Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

CHK opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

