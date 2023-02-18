IFP Advisors Inc Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

