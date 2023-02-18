IFP Advisors Inc Has $91,000 Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

