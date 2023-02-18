IFP Advisors Inc Has $92,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

