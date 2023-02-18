IFP Advisors Inc Has $97,000 Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 2,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $16.02 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.