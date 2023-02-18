IFP Advisors Inc Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 3,111.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 522.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.9% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

