IFP Advisors Inc Has $99,000 Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

