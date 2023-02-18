IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

