IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 787,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

