IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

