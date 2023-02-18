IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

